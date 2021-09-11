On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Facts, figures about Djokovic’s bid for calendar-year Slam

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 3:34 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic plays Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Here is a look at some facts and figures about Djokovic and his pursuit of the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 and a men’s-record 21st career major championship:

Age: 34 (born May 22, 1987)

Country: Serbia

Plays: Right-handed

Measurements: 6-foot-2 (1.88 meters), 170 pounds (77 kilograms)

Career Singles Record: 978-197 (0.832 winning percentage)

Career Singles Titles: 85

Career Fifth-Set Record: 36-10 (7 consecutive victories)

Career Grand Slam Singles Record: 323-45 (0.878 winning percentage)

Career Grand Slam Singles Titles: 20, tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the men’s record

Australian Open Championships (Hard Courts): 9 (2008, 2011-13, 2015-16, 2019-21)

French Open Championships (Clay Courts): 2 (2016, 2021)

Wimbledon Singles Championships (Grass Courts): 6 (2011, 2014-15, 2018-19, 2021)

U.S. Open Championships (Hard Courts): 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Career Grand Slam Finals: 31, tied with Federer for the men’s record

Career U.S. Open Finals: 9, a record

2021 Grand Slam Record: 27-0

2021 Grand Slam Titles: Australian Open (hard courts), French Open (clay courts), Wimbledon (grass courts)

2021 Grand Slam Record After Losing The First Set: 10-0

Weeks at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings: 337, a record

Sunday’s final between No. 1 Djokovic and No. 2 Medvedev is the fourth at the U.S. Open in the past 25 years between the top two seeds. Djokovic was involved in all of them.

Djokovic can become the oldest U.S. Open men’s champion since 1970 (Ken Rosewall, 35).

The only players to win all four Grand Slam singles titles in a single season: Don Budge (1938), Rod Laver (1962, 1969), Maureen Connolly (1953), Margaret Court (1970), Steffi Graf (1988)

Two men won the first three Grand Slam titles in a year but lost in the U.S. Open final: Jack Crawford (1933), Lew Hoad (1956)

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

