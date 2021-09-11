Trending:
Fafà Picault scores twice, Houston ends 16-game winless run

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 11:20 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Fafà Picault scored two goals and the Houston Dynamo eased past Austin 3-0 on Saturday night to snap a 16-match winless streak.

Houston (4-10-10) ended the longest single-season winless run in MLS history. Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids had 18-game winless runs spanning two seasons. Austin (5-14-4) didn’t score for the first time in five matches.

Griffin Dorsey scored 48 seconds into the game by sending home a rebound. Picault scored his first goal in the 24th, capitalizing on a defensive mistake and curling it past goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Picault, on a counter attack, dribbled it from midfield into the box, and sent it inside the far post in the 64th.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

