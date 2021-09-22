On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fans fight at French league game in latest stadium violence

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 6:51 pm
< a min read
      

ANGERS, France (AP) — There was more fan disorder in the French league on Wednesday as Marseille supporters ran onto the field and clashed with Angers counterparts at the final whistle.

Moments after the 0-0 draw, about 50 Marseille fans left their away enclosure and rushed along one side of the field to the stands where Angers fans were. Clashes broke out and combatants used sticks and threw objects before stewards intervened.

“Please, please. What image are we giving? Please, lads, calm down,” the stadium announcer said, as other fans whistled and jeered those fighting.

It was the latest incident of soccer violence in France this season, after serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille match last month.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

Last Saturday, fans threw ripped-up seats and tried to fight each other at halftime during the northern derby between Lens and Lille.

Lens played its home game without fans on Wednesday as punishment, losing 1-0 to Strasbourg, and Marseille could now face sanctions from the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge