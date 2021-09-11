FBC Glance

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 21 Memphis 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 67 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 21 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 99 45 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 45 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 85 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 1 104 60 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 53 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 72 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 87 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 47

Friday’s Games

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Temple, Noon

Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon

Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Wagner at Temple, Noon

UTSA at Memphis, TBA

South Florida at BYU, TBA

Navy at Houston, TBA

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, TBA

UAB at Tulane, TBA

SMU at TCU, TBA

Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 2 0 96 28 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 26 Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 13 Louisville 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 46 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 24 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 26 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 41

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 17 10 2 0 52 24 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 41 Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 14 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 48 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 39 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 67 North Carolina 0 1 10 17 0 1 10 17

Friday’s Games

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Syracuse, Noon

W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon

Michigan St. at Miami, Noon

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon

Boston College at Temple, Noon

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Louisville at Florida St., TBA

New Hampshire at Pittsburgh, TBA

CCSU at Miami, TBA

Clemson at NC State, TBA

Kansas at Duke, TBA

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., TBA

Richmond at Virginia Tech, TBA

Missouri at Boston College, TBA

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 0 95 27 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 30 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 116 35 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 51 39 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 35 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 43 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 37 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 63 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 58 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 30

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon

Nebraska at Oklahoma, Noon

Nevada at Kansas St., 2:05 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

West Virginia at Oklahoma, TBA

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., TBA

Kansas at Duke, TBA

Texas Tech at Texas, TBA

SMU at TCU, TBA

Iowa St. at Baylor, TBA

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 17 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 98 47 Montana 0 0 0 0 1 0 13 7 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 7 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 24 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 56 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 48 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 35 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 19 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 76 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 59 93 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 86 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 40

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.

W. Oregon at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, T.X., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 75 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 70 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 73 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 72 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 68 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 74 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 69 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 45

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at Howard, Noon

Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.) at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Holy Cross at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan St. 1 0 38 21 2 0 80 35 Penn St. 1 0 16 10 2 0 60 23 Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 1 1 73 66 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 24 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 14 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 21 Indiana 0 1 6 34 1 1 62 48

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 1 0 34 6 2 0 61 23 Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 2 74 101 Purdue 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 21 Nebraska 0 1 22 30 2 1 102 40 Minnesota 0 1 31 45 1 1 62 71 Northwestern 0 1 21 38 1 1 45 44 Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 1 1 44 23

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon

N. Illinois at Michigan, Noon

Michigan St. at Miami, Noon

Nebraska at Oklahoma, Noon

Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Bowling Green at Minnesota, Noon

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, I.L., Noon

Illinois at Purdue, TBA

Colorado St. at Iowa, TBA

Akron at Ohio St., TBA

Villanova at Penn St., TBA

Ohio at Northwestern, TBA

Kent St. at Maryland, TBA

Nebraska at Michigan St., TBA

Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 34 24 2 0 61 34 James Madison 1 0 55 7 2 0 123 17 New Hampshire 2 0 53 35 2 0 53 35 Rhode Island 1 0 16 14 2 0 61 35 Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 17 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 0 102 6 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 47 Stony Brook 0 1 21 27 1 1 45 30 Towson 0 1 14 26 1 1 45 26 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 46 Albany (NY) 0 1 14 16 0 2 20 44 Maine 0 2 31 89 0 2 31 89

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Maine, Noon

Albany (NY) at Syracuse, Noon

Rhode Island at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Maine at N. Illinois, TBA

Villanova at Penn St., TBA

New Hampshire at Pittsburgh, TBA

Richmond at Virginia Tech, TBA

William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 38 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 17 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 41 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 33 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 50 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 49 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 94 59

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 30 UTEP 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 85 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 77 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 49 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 31 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 56 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 82

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Marshall at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

UTSA at Memphis, TBA

FAU at Air Force, TBA

Southern Miss. at Alabama, TBA

FIU at Cent. Michigan, TBA

UAB at Tulane, TBA

Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Lehigh, Noon

Rhode Island at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Harvard at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Marist at Columbia, 1 p.m.

VMI at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Cornell at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 35 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 51 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 105 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 60 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 80 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 57

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 65 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 34 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 49 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 71 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 42 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 47

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, Noon

N. Illinois at Michigan, Noon

W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon

Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.

Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Miami (Ohio) at Army, Noon

Bowling Green at Minnesota, Noon

Akron at Ohio St., TBA

Toledo at Ball St., TBA

Maine at N. Illinois, TBA

Texas State at E. Michigan, TBA

San Jose St. at W. Michigan, TBA

FIU at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Ohio at Northwestern, TBA

Kent St. at Maryland, TBA

Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 44 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 58 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 100 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 100 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 90 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 91

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at Howard, Noon

Morgan St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth City St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Howard at Robert Morris, Noon

Norfolk St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at Delaware St., TBA

NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 6 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 30 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 35 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 32 45 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 62 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 52 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 24 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 83 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 23 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 16 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 31

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

S. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

South Dakota at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 0 22 17 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 10 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 31 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 79 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 44 UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 1 33 35

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 17 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 42 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 47 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 59 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 49 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 42

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico at Texas A&M, Noon

Nevada at Kansas St., 2:05 p.m.

Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.

Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Utah St. at Air Force, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Boise St. at Utah St., Noon

FAU at Air Force, TBA

Colorado St. at Iowa, TBA

San Jose St. at W. Michigan, TBA

Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 1 0 17 6 1 1 38 51 CCSU 1 0 21 19 1 1 42 47 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 44 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 71 Sacred Heart 0 1 6 17 1 1 27 17 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 114 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 62 Wagner 0 1 19 21 0 2 26 90

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at CCSU, Noon

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at Maine, Noon

Morgan St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Norfolk St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Wagner at Temple, Noon

CCSU at Miami, TBA

Va. Lynchburg at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Delaware St., TBA

Sacred Heart at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 20 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 42 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 86 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 89 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 99 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 54 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 78

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, Noon

SE Missouri at Missouri, Noon

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 52 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 67 50 California 0 0 0 0 0 2 49 56 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 30 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 24 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 13

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 14 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 7 UCLA 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 37 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 17 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 17 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 24

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Colorado at Arizona St., TBA

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, TBA

Washington St. at Utah, TBA

California at Washington, TBA

Arizona at Oregon, TBA

UCLA at Stanford, TBA

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 14 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 63 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 76 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 75 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 78 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 59 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 78

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Harvard at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 0 152 46 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 0 12 9 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 0 103 30 Butler 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 73 Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 71 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 77 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 81 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 92

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Butler at Taylor, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Stetson at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 34 Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 10 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 24 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 17 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 47 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 23

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 27 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 38 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 122 10 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 1 0 43 24 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 44 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 2 0 51 17 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 38

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Missouri, Noon

New Mexico at Texas A&M, Noon

Chattanooga at Kentucky, Noon

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, Noon

Alabama at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Missouri at Boston College, TBA

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, T.X., TBA

Kentucky at South Carolina, TBA

Tennessee at Florida, TBA

Georgia at Vanderbilt, TBA

LSU at Mississippi St., TBA

Southern Miss. at Alabama, TBA

Georgia St. at Auburn, TBA

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 3 Furman 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 18 Wofford 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 22 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 1 40 30 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 48 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 47 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 84 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 90 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 107

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at Kentucky, Noon

VMI at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.

North Greenville at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 1 91 73 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 2 30 72 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 1 41 44 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 36 42 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 69 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 57

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at CCSU, Noon

UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, Noon

North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 1 0 7 6 2 0 45 22 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 41 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 14 75 Florida A&M 0 1 6 7 1 1 40 14 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 2 42 101 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 35

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 40 17 1 0 40 17 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 16 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 33 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 16 47 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 79 Texas Southern 0 1 17 40 0 2 24 106

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Delta St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, T.X., 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Tuskegee at Mobile, A.L., 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Southern U. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 101 36 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 44 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 63 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 24 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 43

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 53 26 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 76 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 62 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 46 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 45

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, Noon

Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Marshall at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Georgia St. at Auburn, TBA

Texas State at E. Michigan, TBA

Umass at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, TBA

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 1 0 20 10 1 1 42 38 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 30 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 63 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 58 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 57 Tarleton St. 0 1 10 20 1 1 64 27 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 40 Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 19 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 31

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, T.X., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.

N.M. Highlands at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 2 0 81 45 BYU 1 0 24 16 Liberty 2 0 69 20 Notre Dame 2 0 73 67 New Mexico St. 0 3 38 92 Uconn 0 3 28 132 Umass 0 2 35 96

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Army, Noon

Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.

SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Miami (Ohio) at Army, Noon

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, I.L., Noon

Umass at Coastal Carolina, TBA

South Florida at BYU, TBA

Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

