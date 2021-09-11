FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|21
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|67
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|21
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|45
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|45
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|85
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|104
|60
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|53
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|72
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|87
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|47
___
UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Temple, Noon
Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon
Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
Wagner at Temple, Noon
UTSA at Memphis, TBA
South Florida at BYU, TBA
Navy at Houston, TBA
Arkansas St. at Tulsa, TBA
UAB at Tulane, TBA
SMU at TCU, TBA
Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|28
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|26
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|13
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|46
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|24
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|26
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|41
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|0
|52
|24
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|41
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|85
|14
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|48
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|39
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|67
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|10
|17
|0
|1
|10
|17
___
UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Syracuse, Noon
W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon
Michigan St. at Miami, Noon
Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon
Boston College at Temple, Noon
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.
Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., TBA
New Hampshire at Pittsburgh, TBA
CCSU at Miami, TBA
Clemson at NC State, TBA
Kansas at Duke, TBA
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., TBA
Richmond at Virginia Tech, TBA
Missouri at Boston College, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|95
|27
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|30
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|116
|35
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|51
|39
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|35
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|43
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|37
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|63
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|58
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|30
___
Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon
Nebraska at Oklahoma, Noon
Nevada at Kansas St., 2:05 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, TBA
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., TBA
Kansas at Duke, TBA
Texas Tech at Texas, TBA
SMU at TCU, TBA
Iowa St. at Baylor, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|17
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|98
|47
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|7
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|7
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|24
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|82
|56
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|48
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|35
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|19
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|76
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|59
|93
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|86
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|40
___
San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.
W. Oregon at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, T.X., 7 p.m.
James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana, 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|21
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|75
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|70
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|73
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|72
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|68
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|74
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|69
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
___
Hampton at Howard, Noon
Monmouth (NJ) at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Lincoln (Pa.) at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Robert Morris, Noon
Holy Cross at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|0
|80
|35
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|2
|0
|60
|23
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|1
|1
|73
|66
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|24
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|14
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|21
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|1
|1
|62
|48
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|2
|0
|61
|23
|Illinois
|1
|0
|30
|22
|1
|2
|74
|101
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|21
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|22
|30
|2
|1
|102
|40
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|1
|1
|62
|71
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|1
|45
|44
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|1
|44
|23
___
Maryland at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon
N. Illinois at Michigan, Noon
Michigan St. at Miami, Noon
Nebraska at Oklahoma, Noon
Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Minnesota, Noon
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, I.L., Noon
Illinois at Purdue, TBA
Colorado St. at Iowa, TBA
Akron at Ohio St., TBA
Villanova at Penn St., TBA
Ohio at Northwestern, TBA
Kent St. at Maryland, TBA
Nebraska at Michigan St., TBA
Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|0
|61
|34
|James Madison
|1
|0
|55
|7
|2
|0
|123
|17
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|53
|35
|2
|0
|53
|35
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|16
|14
|2
|0
|61
|35
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|17
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|102
|6
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|47
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|21
|27
|1
|1
|45
|30
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|26
|1
|1
|45
|26
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|46
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|14
|16
|0
|2
|20
|44
|Maine
|0
|2
|31
|89
|0
|2
|31
|89
___
Merrimack at Maine, Noon
Albany (NY) at Syracuse, Noon
Rhode Island at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
James Madison at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Maine at N. Illinois, TBA
Villanova at Penn St., TBA
New Hampshire at Pittsburgh, TBA
Richmond at Virginia Tech, TBA
William & Mary at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|38
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|17
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|41
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|33
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|50
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|49
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|94
|59
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|30
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|85
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|77
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|49
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|31
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|56
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|82
___
SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
FIU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Texas, 8 p.m.
Marshall at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
UTSA at Memphis, TBA
FAU at Air Force, TBA
Southern Miss. at Alabama, TBA
FIU at Cent. Michigan, TBA
UAB at Tulane, TBA
Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Indiana at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Lehigh, Noon
Rhode Island at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Harvard at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Marist at Columbia, 1 p.m.
VMI at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, Noon
Georgetown at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|35
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|51
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|105
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|60
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|80
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|57
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|65
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|34
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|49
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|71
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|42
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|47
___
Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, Noon
N. Illinois at Michigan, Noon
W. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon
Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.
Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Army, Noon
Bowling Green at Minnesota, Noon
Akron at Ohio St., TBA
Toledo at Ball St., TBA
Maine at N. Illinois, TBA
Texas State at E. Michigan, TBA
San Jose St. at W. Michigan, TBA
FIU at Cent. Michigan, TBA
Ohio at Northwestern, TBA
Kent St. at Maryland, TBA
Buffalo at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|44
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|58
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|100
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|100
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|90
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|91
___
Hampton at Howard, Noon
Morgan St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Howard at Robert Morris, Noon
Norfolk St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Merrimack at Delaware St., TBA
NC Central at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|6
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|30
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|35
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|45
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|62
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|52
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|24
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|83
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|23
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|16
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|31
___
E. Washington at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
South Dakota at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|17
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|10
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|31
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|79
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|44
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|35
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|17
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|42
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|47
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|59
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|49
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|42
___
New Mexico at Texas A&M, Noon
Nevada at Kansas St., 2:05 p.m.
Ball St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Colorado St. at Toledo, 4 p.m.
Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Utah St. at Air Force, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.
San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., Noon
FAU at Air Force, TBA
Colorado St. at Iowa, TBA
San Jose St. at W. Michigan, TBA
Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|1
|0
|17
|6
|1
|1
|38
|51
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|1
|42
|47
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|90
|44
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|71
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|6
|17
|1
|1
|27
|17
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|114
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|62
|Wagner
|0
|1
|19
|21
|0
|2
|26
|90
___
SE Louisiana at CCSU, Noon
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Merrimack at Maine, Noon
Morgan St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Wagner at Temple, Noon
CCSU at Miami, TBA
Va. Lynchburg at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Delaware St., TBA
Sacred Heart at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|20
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|42
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|86
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|89
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|99
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|54
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|78
___
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, Noon
SE Missouri at Missouri, Noon
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Murray St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|52
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|50
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|49
|56
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|30
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|13
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|14
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|7
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|37
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|17
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|17
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|24
___
Minnesota at Colorado, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at California, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Utah at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Fresno St. at UCLA, 10:45 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., TBA
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, TBA
Washington St. at Utah, TBA
California at Washington, TBA
Arizona at Oregon, TBA
UCLA at Stanford, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|14
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|63
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|76
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|75
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|78
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|59
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|78
___
Princeton at Lehigh, Noon
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Harvard at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Fordham at FAU, 6 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Penn at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|152
|46
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|9
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|30
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|73
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|71
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|77
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|81
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|92
___
Marist at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Drake at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Dayton at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Butler at Taylor, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.
Stetson at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Marist, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|34
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|10
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|10
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|24
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|17
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|47
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|27
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|38
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|122
|10
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
|24
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|44
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|51
|17
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|38
___
SE Missouri at Missouri, Noon
New Mexico at Texas A&M, Noon
Chattanooga at Kentucky, Noon
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, Noon
Alabama at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Memphis, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Boston College, TBA
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, T.X., TBA
Kentucky at South Carolina, TBA
Tennessee at Florida, TBA
Georgia at Vanderbilt, TBA
LSU at Mississippi St., TBA
Southern Miss. at Alabama, TBA
Georgia St. at Auburn, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|18
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|22
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|30
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|48
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|47
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|84
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|90
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|107
___
Chattanooga at Kentucky, Noon
VMI at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 6 p.m.
North Greenville at The Citadel, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|91
|73
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|72
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|41
|44
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|42
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|69
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|57
___
SE Louisiana at CCSU, Noon
UT Martin at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, Noon
North Alabama at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|7
|6
|2
|0
|45
|22
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|41
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|75
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|6
|7
|1
|1
|40
|14
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|101
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|17
|1
|0
|40
|17
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|16
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|33
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|47
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|79
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|17
|40
|0
|2
|24
|106
___
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
Delta St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, T.X., 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Tuskegee at Mobile, A.L., 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|101
|36
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|44
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|63
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|24
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|43
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|53
|26
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|76
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|62
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|46
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|45
___
Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, Noon
Elon at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Troy at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Marshall at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Auburn, TBA
Texas State at E. Michigan, TBA
Umass at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Arkansas St. at Tulsa, TBA
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|20
|10
|1
|1
|42
|38
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|30
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|63
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|58
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|57
|Tarleton St.
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|1
|64
|27
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|40
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|19
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
___
Lamar at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Tarleton St. at Arlington, T.X., 7 p.m.
MVSU at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Dixie St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 7 p.m.
N.M. Highlands at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|2
|0
|81
|45
|BYU
|1
|0
|24
|16
|Liberty
|2
|0
|69
|20
|Notre Dame
|2
|0
|73
|67
|New Mexico St.
|0
|3
|38
|92
|Uconn
|0
|3
|28
|132
|Umass
|0
|2
|35
|96
___
Uconn at Army, Noon
Purdue at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Liberty, 6 p.m.
SC State at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Army, Noon
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Chicago, I.L., Noon
Umass at Coastal Carolina, TBA
South Florida at BYU, TBA
Wyoming at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
