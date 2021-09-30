FC Cincinnati aims to break 4-game slide when it plays New York

New York Red Bulls (8-11-7) vs. FC Cincinnati (4-14-8)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati comes into the matchup against New York as losers of four in a row.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall and 2-5-4 at home during the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.

The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall and 4-5-4 on the road a season ago. New York averaged 1.3 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured).

New York: Lucas Monzon (injured), Fabio (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

