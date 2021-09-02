Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FC Cincinnati hosts Inter Miami CF after 5 straight home draws

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Inter Miami CF (6-9-5) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-9-8)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +134, Inter Miami CF +211, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati faces Inter Miami CF after playing to a draw in five home games in a row.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall and 2-5-4 at home a season ago. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 37.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-10-1 on the road. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah