FC Cincinnati visits DC United, aims to stop 3-game road slide

FC Cincinnati (4-12-8) vs. DC United (10-11-4)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -164, FC Cincinnati +428, Draw +301; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hits the road against DC United aiming to end a three-game road slide.

DC United went 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 2-6-4 at home. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 41.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-10-0 in road matches. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Chris Duvall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

