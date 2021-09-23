Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FC Cincinnati visits DC United, aims to stop 3-game road slide

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

FC Cincinnati (4-12-8) vs. DC United (10-11-4)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -164, FC Cincinnati +428, Draw +301; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hits the road against DC United aiming to end a three-game road slide.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

DC United went 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 2-6-4 at home. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 41.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-10-0 in road matches. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Chris Duvall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai first in person meeting with World Trade Organization Director-General Dr. Okonjo-Iweala