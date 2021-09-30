Trending:
FC Dallas looks to stop 3-game skid when it hosts Minnesota United FC

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Minnesota United FC (10-9-7) vs. FC Dallas (6-13-9)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas looks to end a three-game slide with a victory against Minnesota United FC.

FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall a season ago while going 7-1-4 at home. FC Dallas scored 29 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a season ago and had 38 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Jan Gregus (injured), Hassani Dotson, Justin McMaster (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

