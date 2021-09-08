FCS Coaches Poll

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 8, 2021
< a min read
      
Record Pts Pvs
1. Sam Houston (23) 0-1 681 1
2. James Madison (1) 0-1 655 2
3. South Dakota St (3) 0-1 649 4
4. North Dakota State 0-1 583 3
5. Montana (1) 0-1 573 9
6. Delaware 0-1 537 5
7. North Dakota 0-1 477 7
8. Eastern Washington 0-1 474 14
9. Southern Illinois 0-1 415 10
10. Weber State 0-1 387 6
11. Villanova 0-1 362 15
12. UC Davis 0-1 348 21
13. Montana State 0-1 334 11
14. SE Louisiana 0-1 298 17
15. Northern Iowa 0-1 293 16
16. Central Arkansas 0-1 271 13
17. Jacksonville State 0-1 258 8
18. Austin Peay 0-1 218 25
19. East Tennessee State 0-1 202 NR
20. VMI 0-1 194 19
21. Monmouth 0-1 188 12
22. Richmond 0-1 145 22
23. Kennesaw State 0-1 144 20
24. Chattanooga 0-1 59 18
25. Missouri State 0-1 58 NR

Dropped Out: Nicholls (23), North Carolina A&T (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Samford, 54; Holy Cross, 32; Furman, 31; Murray St., 28; Alabama A&M, 24; New Hampshire, 24; Rhode Island, 16; South Dakota, 16; Nicholls, 12; Jackson State, 10; Stephen F. Austin, 8; Eastern Kentucky, 7; Gardner-Webb, 7; Charleston Southern, 6; Sacramento State, 5; Youngstown State, 4; Illinois State, 3; Southern Utah, 3; Florida A&M, 2; Sacred Heart, 2; Yale, 2; Harvard, 1.

