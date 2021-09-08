FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs 1. Sam Houston (23) 0-1 681 1 2. James Madison (1) 0-1 655 2 3. South Dakota St (3) 0-1 649 4 4. North Dakota State 0-1 583 3 5. Montana (1) 0-1 573 9 6. Delaware 0-1 537 5 7. North Dakota 0-1 477 7 8. Eastern Washington 0-1 474 14 9. Southern Illinois 0-1 415 10 10. Weber State 0-1 387 6 11. Villanova 0-1 362 15 12. UC Davis 0-1 348 21 13. Montana State 0-1 334 11 14. SE Louisiana 0-1 298 17 15. Northern Iowa 0-1 293 16 16. Central Arkansas 0-1 271 13 17. Jacksonville State 0-1 258 8 18. Austin Peay 0-1 218 25 19. East Tennessee State 0-1 202 NR 20. VMI 0-1 194 19 21. Monmouth 0-1 188 12 22. Richmond 0-1 145 22 23. Kennesaw State 0-1 144 20 24. Chattanooga 0-1 59 18 25. Missouri State 0-1 58 NR

Dropped Out: Nicholls (23), North Carolina A&T (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Samford, 54; Holy Cross, 32; Furman, 31; Murray St., 28; Alabama A&M, 24; New Hampshire, 24; Rhode Island, 16; South Dakota, 16; Nicholls, 12; Jackson State, 10; Stephen F. Austin, 8; Eastern Kentucky, 7; Gardner-Webb, 7; Charleston Southern, 6; Sacramento State, 5; Youngstown State, 4; Illinois State, 3; Southern Utah, 3; Florida A&M, 2; Sacred Heart, 2; Yale, 2; Harvard, 1.

