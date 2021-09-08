FCS Coaches Poll

|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Sam Houston (23)
|0-1
|681
|1
|2. James Madison (1)
|0-1
|655
|2
|3. South Dakota St (3)
|0-1
|649
|4
|4. North Dakota State
|0-1
|583
|3
|5. Montana (1)
|0-1
|573
|9
|6. Delaware
|0-1
|537
|5
|7. North Dakota
|0-1
|477
|7
|8. Eastern Washington
|0-1
|474
|14
|9. Southern Illinois
|0-1
|415
|10
|10. Weber State
|0-1
|387
|6
|11. Villanova
|0-1
|362
|15
|12. UC Davis
|0-1
|348
|21
|13. Montana State
|0-1
|334
|11
|14. SE Louisiana
|0-1
|298
|17
|15. Northern Iowa
|0-1
|293
|16
|16. Central Arkansas
|0-1
|271
|13
|17. Jacksonville State
|0-1
|258
|8
|18. Austin Peay
|0-1
|218
|25
|19. East Tennessee State
|0-1
|202
|NR
|20. VMI
|0-1
|194
|19
|21. Monmouth
|0-1
|188
|12
|22. Richmond
|0-1
|145
|22
|23. Kennesaw State
|0-1
|144
|20
|24. Chattanooga
|0-1
|59
|18
|25. Missouri State
|0-1
|58
|NR
Dropped Out: Nicholls (23), North Carolina A&T (24)
Others Receiving Votes: Samford, 54; Holy Cross, 32; Furman, 31; Murray St., 28; Alabama A&M, 24; New Hampshire, 24; Rhode Island, 16; South Dakota, 16; Nicholls, 12; Jackson State, 10; Stephen F. Austin, 8; Eastern Kentucky, 7; Gardner-Webb, 7; Charleston Southern, 6; Sacramento State, 5; Youngstown State, 4; Illinois State, 3; Southern Utah, 3; Florida A&M, 2; Sacred Heart, 2; Yale, 2; Harvard, 1.
