On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fields leads Stony Brook over Colgate 24-3

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 4:34 pm
< a min read
      

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tyquell Fields threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Stony Brook to a 24-3 victory over Colgate on Saturday.

Ty Son Lawton added a rushing score and finished with 134 yards on the ground, going over 1,000 for his career.

Jacob Jaworski kicked a 35-yard-field goal to give the Raiders (0-2) their only points and the early lead. Fields found Shawn Harris Jr. alone deep down the middle for a 64-yard score early in the second quarter and Mike Boyle added a 26-yard field goal for a 10-3 halftime lead.

Fields ran in from the 1 for a score, capping an 81-yard drive that took over 8 1/2 minutes for a 17-3 lead late in the third, and Lawson added a 10-yard score early in the fourth.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

The Seawolves (1-1) outgained the Raiders 413-247, giving up just 60 rushing yards. The Seawolves had three sacks, interceptions by Dajon Owens and Jordan Jackson, plus a goal-line stand that halted a 77-yard Colgate drive at the 1.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes