On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Flames pour from section of Superdome roof in New Orleans

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 2:21 pm
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Smoke and flames shot through the side of the Superdome’s roof on Tuesday as crews worked to clean and prepare the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena for painting.

The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building’s roof shortly before 1 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials said.

The fire happened in a section of Superdome roofing called the “gutter tub,” said ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton, speaking with The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

        Insight by Ciena and Lumen: Executives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Postal Service, Lumen and Ciena will discuss how to deliver services through cloud-based applications to citizens to take advantage of artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics, and emerging technologies like 5G in this free webinar.

ASM Global manages the Superdome. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.

The NFL’s New Orleans Saints play home games at the venue, often drawing capacity crowds. It also has been the site of several Super Bowls in recent decades.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fiddler Crab at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge