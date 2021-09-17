Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Flexen, Mariners to take on Singer, Royals

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (78-68, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (66-80, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (11-6, 3.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (4-10, 4.85 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +101, Mariners -118; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Royals Friday.

The Royals are 35-37 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .394 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .553 slugging percentage, including 64 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Mariners have gone 36-35 away from home. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .356.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Marco Gonzales earned his sixth victory and Kyle Seager went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Tyler Zuber took his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 45 home runs and is slugging .553.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with 147 hits and has 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .292 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Royals: Mike Minor: (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: (calf), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders