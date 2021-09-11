Trending:
Ford, stout defense lead Chattanooga over North Alabama 20-0

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 11:00 pm
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for 111 yards and a touchdown and Jerrell Lawson picked off a Jaylen Gipson pass and returned it 36 yards for a score as Chattanooga cruised to a 20-0 victory over North Alabama in nonconference play on Saturday.

Aaron Sears’ staked the Mocs (1-1) to a 3-0 lead with a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter. Ford scored his TD from a yard out to stretch Chattanooga’s advantage to 10-0 at the 10:44 mark of the second quarter. Lawson’s pick-6 came with just 42 seconds left in the half. The only scoring after intermission was Sears’ 38-yard field goal in the final quarter.

The Mocs did most of their damage on the ground, piling up 198 yards on 44 attempts. Cole Copeland was 10-of-22 passing for 98 yards with two interceptions.

The Lions (0-2) were held to just 90 yards of offense and 10 first downs. North Alabama ran 25 times for only 38 yards. Gipson completed 10 of 21 passes.

Chattanooga had a 14-minute advantage in time of possession.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

