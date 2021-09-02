On Air: What's Working in Washington
Sports News

Former Syracuse women’s coach signs for club in Spain

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 11:03 am
MADRID (AP) — The Syracuse women’s basketball coach who resigned after players accused him of bullying has been hired by a professional club in Spain.

Leganés, a club in Madrid, announced the signing of Quentin Hillsman on Wednesday, barely a month after he stepped down amid an external review of his program.

He left Syracuse after 15 seasons in charge when he was accused by former players and staff of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact. Syracuse had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the season.

Two former players defended Hillsman on social media when the new allegations surfaced.

“Having Coach Q is a privilege for this club,” Leganés club president José Ramos said.

Leganés will open the league season at Zaragoza on Sept. 25.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

