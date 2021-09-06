On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Formula One Points Leaders

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 5

1. Max Verstappen, 224.5.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 221.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 123.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

4. Lando Norris, 114.

5. Sergio Perez, 108.

6. Charles Leclerc, 92.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 89.5.

8. Pierre Gasly, 66.

9. Daniel Ricciardo, 56.

10. Fernando Alonso, 46.

11. Esteban Ocon, 44.

        Read more: Sports News

12. Sebastian Vettel, 35.

13. Yuki Tsunoda, 18.

14. Lance Stroll, 18.

15. George Russell, 13.

16. Nicholas Latifi, 7.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, 2.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

21. Robert Kubica, 0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire