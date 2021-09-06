Formula One Points Leaders

Through Sept. 5
1. Max Verstappen, 224.5.
2. Lewis Hamilton, 221.5.
3. Valtteri Bottas, 123.
4. Lando Norris, 114.
5. Sergio Perez, 108.
6. Charles Leclerc, 92.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 89.5.
8. Pierre Gasly, 66.
9. Daniel Ricciardo, 56.
10. Fernando Alonso, 46.
11. Esteban Ocon, 44.
12. Sebastian Vettel, 35.
13. Yuki Tsunoda, 18.
14. Lance Stroll, 18.
15. George Russell, 13.
16. Nicholas Latifi, 7.
17. Kimi Raikkonen, 2.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.
19. Mick Schumacher, 0.
20. Nikita Mazepin, 0.
21. Robert Kubica, 0.
