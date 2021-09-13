Formula One Points Leaders

On Air: The Search for Accountability
The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 12

1. Max Verstappen, 226.5.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 221.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 141.

4. Lando Norris, 132.

5. Sergio Perez, 118.

6. Charles Leclerc, 104.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 97.5.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 83.

9. Pierre Gasly, 66.

10. Fernando Alonso, 50.

11. Esteban Ocon, 45.

12. Sebastian Vettel, 35.

13. Lance Stroll, 24.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, 18.

15. George Russell, 15.

16. Nicholas Latifi, 7.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, 2.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Robert Kubica, 0.

21. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

