Forsberg, Afanasyev carry Predators past Lightning, 6-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Egor Afanasyev each scored twice and the Nashville Predators beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in exhibition play Thursday night.

Matt Duchesse and Thomas Novak also scored for Nashville. David Rittich and Connor Ingram each played half the game in goal, with Rittich starting and making six saves on seven shots and Ingram stopping 16 of 17 shots.

Anthony Cirelli and Fredrik Claesson scored for Tampa Bay. Brian Elliott and Amir Miftakhov also split time in goal, with each allowing three goals.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.