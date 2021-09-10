Friday’s NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: will not play; DOUBTFUL: doubtful to play; QUESTIONABLE: questionable to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at TENNESSEE TITANS — ARIZONA: OUT: LB Dennis Gardeck (knee, hand), WR Antoine Wesley (illness). FULL: TE Darrell Daniels (toe). TENNESSEE: OUT: LB David Long (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: K Sam Ficken (right groin), TE Tommy Hudson (toe), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (foot). DNP: TE Tommy Hudson (toe), LB David Long (hamstring). LIMITED: K Sam Ficken (right groin), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (foot). FULL: WR A.J. Brown (knee).

CHICAGO BEARS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CHICAGO: DOUBTFUL: DT Eddie Goldman (knee, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Deon Bush (shoulder), S Tashaun Gipson (back), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), S Eddie Jackson (wrist), LB Khalil Mack (groin), WR Darnell Mooney (back), LB Robert Quinn (back), LS Patrick Scales (ankle). LIMITED: S Tashaun Gipson (back). FULL: S Deon Bush (shoulder), CB Xavier Crawford (groin), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related – resting player), TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), S Eddie Jackson (wrist), LB Khalil Mack (groin), WR Darnell Mooney (back), LB Robert Quinn (back), LS Patrick Scales (ankle), DT Khyiris Tonga (ankle), RB Damien Williams (abdomen). LOS ANGELES RAMS: DOUBTFUL: WR Ben Skowronek (forearm). DNP: WR DeSean Jackson (not injury related – resting player). FULL: LB Terrell Lewis (not injury related – resting player), DT A’Shawn Robinson (knee), T Andrew Whitworth (not injury related – resting player).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CLEVELAND: OUT: T Michael Dunn (back), LB Tony Fields (illness). DNP: LB Tony Fields (illness). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (knee), DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness), S Grant Delpit (hamstring), T Michael Dunn (back), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), WR Rashard Higgins (hamstring), CB Troy Hill (hamstring), K Chase McLaughlin (right hamstring), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (groin). KANSAS CITY: OUT: C Austin Blythe (abdomen). DNP: C Austin Blythe (abdomen). LIMITED: DE Frank Clark (hamstring), DT Derrick Nnadi (hip). FULL: G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), WR Mecole Hardman (oblique), T Mike Remmers (knee), G Trey Smith (shoulder).

DENVER BRONCOS at NEW YORK GIANTS — DENVER: QUESTIONABLE: LB Bradley Chubb (ankle). LIMITED: LB Bradley Chubb (ankle). FULL: TE Noah Fant (knee), LB Von Miller (ankle), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), WR Courtland Sutton (knee). NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: TE Evan Engram (calf). DNP: TE Evan Engram (calf). LIMITED: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), LB Justin Hilliard (foot), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), CB Josh Jackson (calf), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), DT Danny Shelton (neck), TE Kaden Smith (knee), T Andrew Thomas (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — GREEN BAY: OUT: S Vernon Scott (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DT Tyler Lancaster (back), LB Za’Darius Smith (back). DNP: LB Za’Darius Smith (back). LIMITED: DT Tyler Lancaster (back). FULL: TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related – resting player), LB Preston Smith (head). NEW ORLEANS: OUT: CB Ken Crawley (hamstring), WR Tre’Quan Smith (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: T James Hurst (knee). DNP: T Terron Armstead (back), CB Ken Crawley (hamstring), T James Hurst (knee), WR Tre’Quan Smith (hamstring). FULL: CB Marshon Lattimore (knee).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at HOUSTON TEXANS — JACKSONVILLE: OUT: CB Tre Herndon (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Tyson Campbell (calf), DE Jordan Smith (knee). LIMITED: CB Tyson Campbell (calf), DE Jordan Smith (knee). HOUSTON: OUT: CB Lonnie Johnson (thigh), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter). QUESTIONABLE: DE Jonathan Greenard (illness), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (thigh). DNP: DE Jonathan Greenard (illness), CB Lonnie Johnson (thigh), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (thigh), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter). FULL: DT Maliek Collins (knee), DE Whitney Mercilus (thigh).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: OUT: S Trey Marshall (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring). LIMITED: RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring). FULL: T Bryan Bulaga (groin), RB Gabe Nabers (knee). WASHINGTON: did not practice Friday.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: WR Preston Williams (foot). LIMITED: WR Preston Williams (foot). FULL: T Liam Eichenberg (thigh), S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (knee), WR Albert Wilson (quadricep). NEW ENGLAND: OUT: WR Malcolm Perry (foot). DNP: WR Malcolm Perry (foot). LIMITED: WR Nelson Agholor (ankle), T Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), S Jalen Mills (ankle), LB Ronnie Perkins (shoulder).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — MINNESOTA: OUT: LB Anthony Barr (knee), T Christian Darrisaw (groin). FULL: TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring), RB Alexander Mattison (ribs), S Josh Metellus (ankle), WR Dede Westbrook (knee). CINCINNATI: OUT: CB Trae Waynes (hamstring). FULL: C Trey Hill (hip), TE Mitchell Wilcox (concussion).

NEW YORK JETS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — NEW YORK JETS: OUT: S Sharrod Neasman (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Keelan Cole (knee), RB La’Mical Perine (foot). FULL: T Mekhi Becton (concussion), RB La’Mical Perine (foot). CAROLINA: OUT: WR Shi Smith (shoulder).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at ATLANTA FALCONS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: G Landon Dickerson (knee), S Rodney McLeod (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Davion Taylor (calf). LIMITED: G Brandon Brooks (knee), G Landon Dickerson (knee), S Rodney McLeod (knee). FULL: LB Davion Taylor (calf). ATLANTA: FULL: LB Brandon Copeland (hamstring).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BUFFALO BILLS — PITTSBURGH: QUESTIONABLE: LB Alex Highsmith (groin). LIMITED: WR James Washington (finger). FULL: DE Tyson Alualu (elbow), C Kendrick Green (thumb), LB Alex Highsmith (groin). BUFFALO: OUT: DT Star Lotulelei (calf). QUESTIONABLE: WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot). DNP: DE Mario Addison (not injury related – personal matter). LIMITED: WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot). FULL: CB Taron Johnson (hand), WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder), DT Harrison Phillips (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at DETROIT LIONS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: WR Jalen Hurd (knee). DOUBTFUL: DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DT Kevin Givens (hip). DNP: DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee). LIMITED: DT Kevin Givens (hip), QB Trey Lance (right finger). FULL: WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), G Aaron Banks (shoulder), DE Nick Bosa (knee), DE Dee Ford (back), LB Dre Greenlaw (hip), CB Jason Verrett (foot). DETROIT: OUT: T Taylor Decker (finger). QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), DT Levi Onwuzurike (hip), CB A.J. Parker (shoulder), DE Nicholas Williams (elbow). LIMITED: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), DT Levi Onwuzurike (hip), CB A.J. Parker (shoulder), DE Nicholas Williams (elbow). FULL: TE Darren Fells (shoulder), TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), RB D’Andre Swift (groin).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: SEATTLE: Practice Not Complete. INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: T Eric Fisher (Achilles), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), DE Kemoko Turay (groin). QUESTIONABLE: G Quenton Nelson (foot, back), G Danny Pinter (foot). DNP: LB Darius Leonard (ankle), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), DE Kemoko Turay (groin). LIMITED: T Eric Fisher (Achilles). FULL: WR Parris Campbell (Achilles), TE Jack Doyle (not injury related – resting player), G Quenton Nelson (foot, back), G Danny Pinter (foot), QB Carson Wentz (foot).

MONDAY

BALTIMORE RAVENS AT LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: BALTIMORE: DNP: DT Brandon Williams (not injury related – resting player), DE Derek Wolfe (back, hip). LIMITED: LB Daelin Hayes (knee), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle). LAS VEGAS: DNP: G Richie Incognito (calf), CB Roderic Teamer (shoulder, ankle). LIMITED: RB Josh Jacobs (toe). FULL: DE Clelin Ferrell (back), T Alex Leatherwood (shin), DE Carl Nassib (pectoral).

