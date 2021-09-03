Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:35 pm
1 min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 30, William Fleming 23, OT

Altavista 37, Prince Edward County 0

Appomattox 37, Rustburg 20

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Broadwater Academy 16

Brentsville 23, Fauquier 8

Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0

Brunswick Academy 62, Richmond Christian 54

Central – Wise 42, Marion 7

Charlottesville 13, James Monroe 7

Chilhowie 32, J.I. Burton 22

Christiansburg 32, Abingdon 27

Churchland 21, Grassfield 14

Cin. Elder, Ohio 47, Beacon Hill 0

Collegiate-Richmond 21, Goochland 0

Craig County 26, Auburn 7

Dinwiddie 52, Heritage-Lynchburg 12

E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 0

Essex 17, Jamestown 0

Fairfax 20, Langley 10

Floyd County 43, Patrick County 26

Freedom (W) 41, Riverbend 7

GW-Danville def. Amherst County, forfeit

Galax 35, Giles 7

Glenvar 25, Martinsville 7

Graham 34, Tazewell 6

Grayson County 27, Carroll County 22

Hedgesville, W.Va. 14, Warren County 12

Hidden Valley 42, William Byrd 10

Highland Springs 27, Manchester 20

Holston 41, Twin Springs 16

Honaker 49, Castlewood 7

Jefferson, W.Va. 41, Sherando 14

John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6

K&Q Central 52, Windsor 8

Kenston Forest 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 0

Lakeland 20, Southampton 0

Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28

Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0

Loudoun County 48, Millbrook 19

Louisa 45, Courtland 20

Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12

Magna Vista 48, Dan River 12

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 56, Rappahannock County 0

Mountain View 28, Gar-Field 6

Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Blue Ridge School 31

New Kent 16, Colonial Heights 12

North Stafford 14, Woodbridge 6

Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0

Nottoway 42, Greensville County 16

Oakton 30, W.T. Woodson 13

Orange County 20, Culpeper 7

Petersburg 41, Armstrong 6

Pulaski County 49, Jefferson Forest 16

Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0

Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Hargrave Military 12

St. Christopher’s 55, Flint Hill School 0

Strasburg 25, Broadway 21

Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14

Sussex Central def. Lancaster, forfeit

Twin Valley 52, Montcalm, W.Va. 6

Virginia High 63, John Battle 0

Warhill 24, Norcom 12

West Springfield 56, Edison 3

Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7

Western Branch 28, Granby 0

William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21

Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7

Woodstock Central 63, Madison County 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grundy vs. River View, W.Va., ccd.

Heritage-Newport News vs. Lake Taylor, ccd.

Massaponax vs. King George, ccd.

Norview vs. Woodside, ppd.

Stafford vs. Chancellor, ccd.

Tennessee, Tenn. vs. Pulaski County, ccd.

Thomas Walker vs. Hurley, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

