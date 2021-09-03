Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 30, William Fleming 23, OT
Altavista 37, Prince Edward County 0
Appomattox 37, Rustburg 20
Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Broadwater Academy 16
Brentsville 23, Fauquier 8
Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0
Brunswick Academy 62, Richmond Christian 54
Central – Wise 42, Marion 7
Charlottesville 13, James Monroe 7
Chilhowie 32, J.I. Burton 22
Christiansburg 32, Abingdon 27
Churchland 21, Grassfield 14
Cin. Elder, Ohio 47, Beacon Hill 0
Collegiate-Richmond 21, Goochland 0
Craig County 26, Auburn 7
Dinwiddie 52, Heritage-Lynchburg 12
E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 0
Essex 17, Jamestown 0
Fairfax 20, Langley 10
Floyd County 43, Patrick County 26
Freedom (W) 41, Riverbend 7
GW-Danville def. Amherst County, forfeit
Galax 35, Giles 7
Glenvar 25, Martinsville 7
Graham 34, Tazewell 6
Grayson County 27, Carroll County 22
Hedgesville, W.Va. 14, Warren County 12
Hidden Valley 42, William Byrd 10
Highland Springs 27, Manchester 20
Holston 41, Twin Springs 16
Honaker 49, Castlewood 7
Jefferson, W.Va. 41, Sherando 14
John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6
K&Q Central 52, Windsor 8
Kenston Forest 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 0
Lakeland 20, Southampton 0
Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28
Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0
Loudoun County 48, Millbrook 19
Louisa 45, Courtland 20
Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12
Magna Vista 48, Dan River 12
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 56, Rappahannock County 0
Mountain View 28, Gar-Field 6
Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Blue Ridge School 31
New Kent 16, Colonial Heights 12
North Stafford 14, Woodbridge 6
Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0
Nottoway 42, Greensville County 16
Oakton 30, W.T. Woodson 13
Orange County 20, Culpeper 7
Petersburg 41, Armstrong 6
Pulaski County 49, Jefferson Forest 16
Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0
Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0
St. Annes-Belfield 63, Hargrave Military 12
St. Christopher’s 55, Flint Hill School 0
Strasburg 25, Broadway 21
Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14
Sussex Central def. Lancaster, forfeit
Twin Valley 52, Montcalm, W.Va. 6
Virginia High 63, John Battle 0
Warhill 24, Norcom 12
West Springfield 56, Edison 3
Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7
Western Branch 28, Granby 0
William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21
Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7
Woodstock Central 63, Madison County 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grundy vs. River View, W.Va., ccd.
Heritage-Newport News vs. Lake Taylor, ccd.
Massaponax vs. King George, ccd.
Norview vs. Woodside, ppd.
Stafford vs. Chancellor, ccd.
Tennessee, Tenn. vs. Pulaski County, ccd.
Thomas Walker vs. Hurley, ppd.
