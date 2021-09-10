On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 9:43 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allegany 17, Boonsboro 6

Calvert 14, La Plata 8

Catonsville 50, Dulaney 0

Col. Richardson 40, Kent Island 8

Damascus 28, Magruder 0

Dematha 42, Episcopal, Va. 6

Easton 52, Kent County 0

Fallston 33, North East 13

Great Mills 20, North Point 13

Huntingtown 26, Leonardtown 6

Kenwood 44, Woodlawn 6

Lackey 14, Patuxent 12

Largo 42, Crossland 0

Linganore 42, Westminster 7

Long Reach 54, Reservoir 0

Manchester Valley 16, North Hagerstown 14

Middletown 35, Frederick 33

Milford Mill 32, Hereford 7

Mountain Ridge 49, Catoctin 6

Owings Mills 48, Randallstown 0

Parkside 29, James M. Bennett 14

Pasadena Chesapeake 34, Winters Mill 7

Patterson Mill 28, Bohemia Manor 16

Poolesville 19, Wootton 7

Quince Orchard 20, Paint Branch 13

River Hill 16, Howard 0

Severna Park 41, Crofton 0

South Carroll 17, Northeast – AA 7

South Hagerstown 39, Tuscarora 0

St. Albans, D.C. 41, Liberty 20

St. Charles 20, Thomas Stone 0

Stephen Decatur 48, Indian River, Del. 15

Walkersville 20, Oakdale 14

Westlake 20, McDonough 19

Wise 63, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

