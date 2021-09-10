Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Allegany 17, Boonsboro 6
Calvert 14, La Plata 8
Catonsville 50, Dulaney 0
Col. Richardson 40, Kent Island 8
Damascus 28, Magruder 0
Dematha 42, Episcopal, Va. 6
Easton 52, Kent County 0
Fallston 33, North East 13
Great Mills 20, North Point 13
Huntingtown 26, Leonardtown 6
Kenwood 44, Woodlawn 6
Lackey 14, Patuxent 12
Largo 42, Crossland 0
Linganore 42, Westminster 7
Long Reach 54, Reservoir 0
Manchester Valley 16, North Hagerstown 14
Middletown 35, Frederick 33
Milford Mill 32, Hereford 7
Mountain Ridge 49, Catoctin 6
Owings Mills 48, Randallstown 0
Parkside 29, James M. Bennett 14
Pasadena Chesapeake 34, Winters Mill 7
Patterson Mill 28, Bohemia Manor 16
Poolesville 19, Wootton 7
Quince Orchard 20, Paint Branch 13
River Hill 16, Howard 0
Severna Park 41, Crofton 0
South Carroll 17, Northeast – AA 7
South Hagerstown 39, Tuscarora 0
St. Albans, D.C. 41, Liberty 20
St. Charles 20, Thomas Stone 0
Stephen Decatur 48, Indian River, Del. 15
Walkersville 20, Oakdale 14
Westlake 20, McDonough 19
Wise 63, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments