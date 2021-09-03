Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Sam Moll from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the restricted list. Activated CB Robert Alford from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF Gleyber Torres from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Esteven Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 1B Ji-Man Choi to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the restricted list. Reinstated LF Travis Jankowski from the paternity list. Returned OF Jorge Bonifacio to Lehigh Valley.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Kyle Finnegan from the paternity list. Placed RHP Kyle McGowan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 1.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic league

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Danny Barnes to the active list. Placed LHP Hunter Cervenka on the reserve/retired list, retroactive to August 30.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Ron’Dell Carter, WR Josh Doctson, CBs Rasul Douglas, Antonio Hamilton, DLs Jeremiah Ledbetter, Jeremiah Ledbetter and OL Michal Menet to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Keelan Doss and OLB James Vaughters to the practice squad. Released RB D’Onta Foreman from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Trenton Irwin to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Tyler Davis and CB Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. Released LB Curtis Bolton and WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antonio Brooks and RB Buddy Howell to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Ryan Izzo to the practice squad. Released WR Damion Willis from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson, LB Rashad Smith, CB Dee Virgin and WR Isaiah Zuber to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated G Nick Leverett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OLB Cam Gill on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Harold Landry and WR Racey Mcmath from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt to the practice squad. Released TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad. Placed S Brady Breeze on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned G Dylan Castanheira to San Diego Loyal SC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season with a right to recall.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Added G Greg Ranjitsing from the Major League Soccer gaolkeepers pool.

