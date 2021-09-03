Trending:
Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 7:27 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to September 1. Recalled RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Chas McCormick from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jose Siri from Sugar Land (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned INF Robel Garcia and RHP Enoli Paredes to Sugar Land.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Janson Junk from Rocket City (Double-A South) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Released INF Jose Iglesias.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Sam Moll from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the restricted list. Activated CB Robert Alford from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF Gleyber Torres from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Esteven Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 1B Ji-Man Choi to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Domingo Leyba on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed INF/OF Jake Lamb off waivers from Chicago White Sox. Designated RHP Connor Overton for assignment. Recalled LHP Kirby Snead from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated INF Eduardo Escobar and RHP Freddy Peralta from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Alec Bettinger to Nashville (Triple-A East). Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the paternity list.

NEW YORK METS — Placed LF Dominic Smith on the bereavement list. Reinstated LHP Brad Hand from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the restricted list. Reinstated LF Travis Jankowski from the paternity list. Returned OF Jorge Bonifacio to Lehigh Valley.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Mauricio Dubon to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Kyle Finnegan from the paternity list. Placed RHP Kyle McGowan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 1.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic league

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Danny Barnes to the active list. Placed LHP Hunter Cervenka on the reserve/retired list, retroactive to August 30.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Ron’Dell Carter, WR Josh Doctson, CBs Rasul Douglas, Antonio Hamilton, DLs Jeremiah Ledbetter, Jeremiah Ledbetter and OL Michal Menet to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Keelan Doss and OLB James Vaughters to the practice squad. Released RB D’Onta Foreman from the practice squad. Signed RB Wayne Gallman. Waived RB Qadree Ollison.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived with an injury settlement WR Deon Cain.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Rodney Adams to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Trenton Irwin to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Jonathan Harris to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Taywan Taylor from injured reserve with a settlement. Signed WR Jalen Camp and DB Antonio Phillips to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Kaare Vedvik and TE Jacob Hollister to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Tyler Davis and CB Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. Released LB Curtis Bolton and WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Cortez Broughton, DB Shakur Brown and LB Christian Rozeboom to the practice squad. Released DT Tyler Clark from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived with an injury settlement TE Alex Ellis.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DB Ryan Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Brandon Facyson and DT Forrest Merrill to the practice squad. Waived DB Kemon Hall.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antonio Brooks Jr. and RB Buddy Howell to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Milo Eifler to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed P Jordan Berry. Released P Britton Colquitt.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived with an injury settlement DE Nick Thurman.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Ryan Izzo, RB Dexter Williams and QB Brian Lewerke to the practice squad. Released WR Damion Willis from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Marvin Wilson to the practice squad. Released S Grayland Arnold from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Acquired CB Ahkello Witherspoon from Seattle in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Waived DT Henry Mondeaux.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson, LB Rashad Smith, CB Dee Virgin and WR Isaiah Zuber to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed G Phil Haynes to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated G Nick Leverett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OLB Cam Gill on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Harold Landry and WR Racey Mcmath from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt to the practice squad. Released TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad. Placed S Brady Breeze on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to the practice squad.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned G Dylan Castanheira to San Diego Loyal SC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season with a right to recall.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Added G Greg Ranjitsing from the Major League Soccer gaolkeepers pool.

