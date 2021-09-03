Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to September 1. Recalled RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte (Triple-A East).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Chas McCormick from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jose Siri from Sugar Land (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned INF Robel Garcia and RHP Enoli Paredes to Sugar Land.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Janson Junk from Rocket City (Double-A South) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Released INF Jose Iglesias.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Sam Moll from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the restricted list. Activated CB Robert Alford from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF Gleyber Torres from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Esteven Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 1B Ji-Man Choi to FCL Rays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Domingo Leyba on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed INF/OF Jake Lamb off waivers from Chicago White Sox. Designated RHP Connor Overton for assignment. Recalled LHP Kirby Snead from Buffalo (Triple-A East).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated INF Eduardo Escobar and RHP Freddy Peralta from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Alec Bettinger to Nashville (Triple-A East). Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the paternity list.
NEW YORK METS — Placed LF Dominic Smith on the bereavement list. Reinstated LHP Brad Hand from the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the restricted list. Reinstated LF Travis Jankowski from the paternity list. Returned OF Jorge Bonifacio to Lehigh Valley.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Mauricio Dubon to Sacramento (Triple-A West).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Kyle Finnegan from the paternity list. Placed RHP Kyle McGowan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 1.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic league
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Danny Barnes to the active list. Placed LHP Hunter Cervenka on the reserve/retired list, retroactive to August 30.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Ron’Dell Carter, WR Josh Doctson, CBs Rasul Douglas, Antonio Hamilton, DLs Jeremiah Ledbetter, Jeremiah Ledbetter and OL Michal Menet to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Keelan Doss and OLB James Vaughters to the practice squad. Released RB D’Onta Foreman from the practice squad. Signed RB Wayne Gallman. Waived RB Qadree Ollison.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived with an injury settlement WR Deon Cain.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Rodney Adams to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Trenton Irwin to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Jonathan Harris to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Taywan Taylor from injured reserve with a settlement. Signed WR Jalen Camp and DB Antonio Phillips to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Kaare Vedvik and TE Jacob Hollister to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Tyler Davis and CB Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. Released LB Curtis Bolton and WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Cortez Broughton, DB Shakur Brown and LB Christian Rozeboom to the practice squad. Released DT Tyler Clark from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived with an injury settlement TE Alex Ellis.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DB Ryan Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Brandon Facyson and DT Forrest Merrill to the practice squad. Waived DB Kemon Hall.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antonio Brooks Jr. and RB Buddy Howell to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Milo Eifler to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed P Jordan Berry. Released P Britton Colquitt.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived with an injury settlement DE Nick Thurman.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Ryan Izzo, RB Dexter Williams and QB Brian Lewerke to the practice squad. Released WR Damion Willis from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Marvin Wilson to the practice squad. Released S Grayland Arnold from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Acquired CB Ahkello Witherspoon from Seattle in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Waived DT Henry Mondeaux.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson, LB Rashad Smith, CB Dee Virgin and WR Isaiah Zuber to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed G Phil Haynes to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated G Nick Leverett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OLB Cam Gill on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Harold Landry and WR Racey Mcmath from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt to the practice squad. Released TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad. Placed S Brady Breeze on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to the practice squad.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned G Dylan Castanheira to San Diego Loyal SC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season with a right to recall.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Added G Greg Ranjitsing from the Major League Soccer gaolkeepers pool.
