Friday's Transactions

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Miguel Del Pozo on the reserve/COVID IL. Recalled RHP Drew Carlton from Toledo Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Michael King from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Seth Brown from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Shane McClanahan and RHP Matt Wisler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 9. Recalled LHP Dietrich Enns and RHP Louis Head from Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Promoted Ross Fenstermaker to vice president/assistant general manager for player development and international operations, Ben Baroody to director, leadership and development and Mike Parnell to director, professional scouting. Named Josh Boyd vice president/assistant general manager for scouting.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed C Stephen Vogt on the 10-day IL. Recalled C William Contreras from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Adam Morgan on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Tommy Nance from Iowa (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Manny Pina from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Luke Maile to Nashville (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Jose Quintana on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Paul Millsap.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Jillian Alleyne to a seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Latavius Murray and RB Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. Placed CB Marcus Peters, TE Nick Boyle and RB Gus Edwards on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted WR Alex Erickson from the practice squad to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Don Mulbach special assistant to the executive vice president, general manager and head coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated G Coleman Shelton from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted QB Sean Mannion from the practice squad to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Kai Nacua to the practice squad. Released LB Rashad Smith from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Released OL Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed WR Curtis Samuel on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE — Suspended Saskatchewan DL A.C. Leonard for 2 games for failure to provide a sample for drug testing as outlined in the CFL-CFLPA drug policy. Fined Toronto LB Travis Feeney for a high block on Hamilton LS Gordon White. Fined Montreal LB Jermaine Grace for a blindside block on Ottawa P Richie Leone.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Darren Brady to a standard player contract.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Jason Franzone assistant coach.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Jack Findel-Hawkins and men’s tennis assistant coach.

MICHIGAN — Announced a contract extension through the 2025-26 season for women’s basketball head coach Kim Barnes Arico.

