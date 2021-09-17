Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 2B Jahmai Jones to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Tyler Ivey to FCL Astros (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LF Jesse Winker from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 14.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and signed RHP Adam Heidenfelder from Gary (American Association) in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Jillian Alleyne to a seven-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB Rashaan Melvin to the practice squad. Released CB John Brannon from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Michael Schofield. Placed OT Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Dennis Yan to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned F Patrick Weah to Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
