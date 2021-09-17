Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 2B Jahmai Jones to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Tyler Ivey to FCL Astros (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LF Jesse Winker from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 14.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and signed RHP Adam Heidenfelder from Gary (American Association) in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Jillian Alleyne to a seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB Rashaan Melvin to the practice squad. Released CB John Brannon from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Michael Schofield. Placed OT Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Dennis Yan to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned F Patrick Weah to Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.