On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 2B Jahmai Jones to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Tyler Ivey to FCL Astros (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LF Jesse Winker from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 14.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and signed RHP Adam Heidenfelder from Gary (American Association) in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Jillian Alleyne to a seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB Rashaan Melvin to the practice squad. Released CB John Brannon from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Michael Schofield. Placed OT Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Dennis Yan to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned F Patrick Weah to Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
9|13 SECtember 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders