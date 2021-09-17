On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Friday's Transactions

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 2B Jahmai Jones to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Dusten Knight from Norfolk.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Tyler Ivey to FCL Astros (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated C Jason Castro from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Brady Singer on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jon Heasley from Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Brent Rooker from the paternity list. Selected the contract of RHP Nick Vincent from St. Paul (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Sent C Mitch Garver to St. Paul on a rehab assignment. Optioned LHP Andrew Albers to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Sal Romano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 15. Recalled RHP Clarke Schmidt from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent INF/OF Jose Marmolejos outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LF Jesse Winker from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 14.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Damon Jones from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned J.D. Hammer to Lehigh Valley.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and signed RHP Adam Heidenfelder from Gary (American Association) in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Jillian Alleyne to a seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Released G Danny Isidora from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB Rashaan Melvin to the practice squad. Released CB John Brannon from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Michael Schofield. Placed OT Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Ryan Santoso to the practice squad. Released T Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released OT Evin Ksiezarczyk from the practice squad. Signed WRs Marken Michel and Dalton Schoen to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Dennis Yan to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned F Patrick Weah to Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

