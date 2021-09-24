Friday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 3:00 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Wander Franco from the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to Sept. 23. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

ST. lOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Dakota Hudson from the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Scott Harkin to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Noah Nelson and G Tristan Malboeuf to standard contracts.

