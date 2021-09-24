Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Wander Franco from the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to Sept. 23. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
ST. lOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Dakota Hudson from the 60-day IL.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Scott Harkin to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Noah Nelson and G Tristan Malboeuf to standard contracts.
