Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Wander Franco from the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to Sept. 23. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

ST. lOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Dakota Hudson from the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Scott Harkin to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Noah Nelson and G Tristan Malboeuf to standard contracts.

