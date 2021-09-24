On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk. Selected the contract of C Nick Ciuffo from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Keegan Akin on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia, LHP Francisco Perez and 2B Ernie Clement to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Amed Rosario from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Shane Bieber from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Nick Sandin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 21. Recalled RHP Peter Solomon from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Wander Franco from the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised the 2022 option on GM Torey Louvillo’s contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to Sept. 23. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Peter Lambert from the 60-day IL. Transferred INF/OF Connor Joe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan Vilade to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

ST. lOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Dakota Hudson from the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed C Austin Nola on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled C Webster Rivas from El Paso (Triple-A West).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Dillon Peters on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

        Read more: Sports News

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Scott Harkin to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Luka Garza. Converted the contract of F Jamarko Pickett to a two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Charles Bassey.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLBs Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston, DE Justin Madubuike and DT Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Marquel to the practice squad. Released OT Devery Hamilton from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE Tommy Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Noah Nelson and G Tristan Malboeuf to standard contracts.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended G Devon Kerr one game for failing to follow team staff directives.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed D Tobi Adewole.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|24 Speedreading Plus(TM) Technical Reading...
9|24 Industrial Solutions Forum
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives