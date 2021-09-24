Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk. Selected the contract of C Nick Ciuffo from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Keegan Akin on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia, LHP Francisco Perez and 2B Ernie Clement to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Amed Rosario from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Shane Bieber from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Nick Sandin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 21. Recalled RHP Peter Solomon from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Wander Franco from the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised the 2022 option on GM Torey Louvillo’s contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to Sept. 23. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Peter Lambert from the 60-day IL. Transferred INF/OF Connor Joe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan Vilade to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

ST. lOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Dakota Hudson from the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed C Austin Nola on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled C Webster Rivas from El Paso (Triple-A West).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Dillon Peters on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Scott Harkin to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Luka Garza. Converted the contract of F Jamarko Pickett to a two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Charles Bassey.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLBs Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston, DE Justin Madubuike and DT Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Marquel to the practice squad. Released OT Devery Hamilton from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE Tommy Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Noah Nelson and G Tristan Malboeuf to standard contracts.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended G Devon Kerr one game for failing to follow team staff directives.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed D Tobi Adewole.

