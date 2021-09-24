Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk. Selected the contract of C Nick Ciuffo from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Keegan Akin on the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Yairo Munoz to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia, LHP Francisco Perez and 2B Ernie Clement to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Amed Rosario from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Shane Bieber from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Nick Sandin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 21. Recalled RHP Peter Solomon from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Wander Franco from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated INF Santiago Espinal from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria from family medical emergency list. Placed RHP Thomas Hatch on the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Kevin Smith to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised the 2022 option on GM Torey Louvillo’s contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to Sept. 23. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Peter Lambert from the 60-day IL. Transferred INF/OF Connor Joe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan Vilade to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

ST. lOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Dakota Hudson from the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed C Austin Nola on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled C Webster Rivas from El Paso (Triple-A West).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Dillon Peters on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Scott Harkin to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Luka Garza. Converted the contract of F Jamarko Pickett to a two-way contract.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived F Matt Hurt.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Carsen Edwards and C Daniel Oturu.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Mamadi Diakite.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Charles Bassey.

PHOENIX SUNS — Named Michael Ruffin assistant coach and Jamal Gross and Corey Vinson player development coaches/video coordinators.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLBs Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston, DE Justin Madubuike and DT Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DE Bradlee Anae on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Marquel to the practice squad. Released OT Devery Hamilton from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Jake Gervase to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE Tommy Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Justin Sourdiff to a three-year entry level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Chris O’Hearn assistant general manager and Mat Sells vice president of hockey strategy. Named Michael Murray director of hockey operations and general manager of the Iowa Wild (AHL).

American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Noah Nelson and G Tristan Malboeuf to standard contracts.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended G Devon Kerr one game for failing to follow team staff directives.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed D Tobi Adewole.

