On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gant leaves after 12 pitches vs Yankees, appears to be hurt

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 2:48 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Twins pitcher John Gant lasted just 12 pitches against the New York Yankees on Monday, leaving with what appeared to be an injury.

Gant, a 29-year-old right-hander, retired DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner on ground-outs starting the bottom of the first and walked Aaron Judge on four pitches.

Manager Rocco Baldelli and head athletic trainer Michael Salazar went to the mound, spoke briefly with the pitcher and Gant was removed.

Luke Farrell, a son of former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell, relieved and got Giancarlo Stanton to ground into a force-out.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Gant is 1-3 with a 3.76 ERA in five starts and seven relief appearances.

Minnesota led 4-0 on two-run homers in the first by Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sanó against rookie Luis Gil.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes