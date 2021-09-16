Trending:
Giants add Board, Myarick, Skura to roster for Thursday

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The New York Giants added receiver C.J. Board, tight end Chris Myarick and center Matt Skura to the roster before Thursday night’s game at Washington.

There were no major surprises on either team’s inactives list. Tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Cam Brown, wide receiver Collin Johnson, cornerback Josh Jackson, cornerback Sam Beal and linebacker Justin Hilliard are out for New York.

Cornerback Darryl Roberts, defensive end Shaka Toney, offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles and tight end Sammis Reyes are inactive for Washington.

The Giants put guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve with a knee problem. Brown (hamstring) and Engram (calf) had already been ruled out.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

