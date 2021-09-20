Giants’ Golladay said he was yelling at Garrett, not Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones wasn’t the target of wide receiver Kenny Golladay’s ire in the New York Giants’ loss to Washington last week.

The big free agent signing said Monday the guy who was getting an earful late in the Giants’ 30-29 loss on Thursday night was offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Golladay was shown screaming at what appeared to be Jones for about 10 seconds during the nationally televised game. However, he did not speak to reporters after the game which Washington won on a field goal on the final play.

Golladay spoke to reporters after practice on Monday and cleared up the incident.

“Pretty much just me just talking to Jason a little bit and, you know, just two competitive guys,” Golladay said. “More-so me just me wanting to do anything for the team, not so much get me the ball more.”

Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason as a free agent was targeted eight times in the game. He had three catches for 38 yards. He also dropped a pass over the middle.

Golladay said he spoke with Garrett after the game and everything is OK.

“I’ve never done anything like that either — but really just passionate, just being a competitor,” he said. “I love just doing anything I can to help the team. I let the emotions get the best of me.”

Golladay missed the majority of training camp with a hamstring issue. It limited the amount of time he had to work with Jones and he is a little behind. He has had seven catches for 102 yards in two games.

“I did no training camp, it’s going to be rough first time in this offense,” Golladay said. “Everything will start clicking.”

Coach Joe Judge downplayed the incident on Monday,

“There was no him versus Daniel or anything of that nature,” he said. “This is a guy that in the heat of the moment, you speak very passionately. You kind of speak with some emotion. I speak with emotion on the sideline. There was no blowup or anything that has to be made of it. I understand sometimes the perceptions will be what they are, but like I said the other day, there’s no issue there.”

NOTES: Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram ran well in practice and looks ready to play Sunday against Atlanta. He missed the first two games with a calf injury. … Starting LG Shane Lemieux is talking to doctors about possible knee surgery. He was hurt early in training camp. He played briefly in the opener and was inactive against Washington. Judge said nothing is planned. … Nick Gates, who moved from center to guard to replace Lemieux against Washington, remains in a Virginia hospital following surgery for a broken left leg. He will not play again this year, Judge said … OT Matt Peart is taking some reps at guard. He has been backing up Nate Solder at right tackle.

