Giraffe, football star’s namesake, dies in Louisiana zoo

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A young giraffe named for a Louisiana football star has died at the Baton Rouge Zoo, zoo officials said Thursday.

In a news release the zoo says that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux — after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow — died early Wednesday.

The zoo says Burreaux fell ill Tuesday with a sudden onset of symptoms including a severe cough and overall agitation.

“The Zoo’s veterinary staff took immediate measures to help, including swiftly administering medications to stabilize,” the statement said. “As well, he underwent constant staff evaluation to optimize his chances of recovery. The Zoo’s team reached out to numerous zoological veterinarians throughout the nation — none of which had experienced a giraffe with comparable symptoms.”

The zoo said an LSU veterinary team has performed a necropsy to determine the possible cause of death. The official results are expected in about 30 days.

