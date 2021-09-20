Trending:
Green Bay 35, Detroit 17

September 20, 2021 11:17 pm
Detroit 7 10 0 0 17
Green Bay 7 7 14 7 35

First Quarter

Det_Cephus 5 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 10:36.

GB_Jones 4 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:45.

Second Quarter

Det_Hockenson 8 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 7:11.

GB_Jones 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:42.

Det_FG Seibert 43, :04.

Third Quarter

GB_Tonyan 22 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:18.

GB_Jones 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :07.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 12:42.

Det GB
First downs 19 25
Total Net Yards 344 323
Rushes-yards 19-108 31-96
Passing 236 227
Punt Returns 1-10 1-2
Kickoff Returns 2-54 2-60
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-2
Comp-Att-Int 26-36-1 22-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 3-28
Punts 2-53.5 3-46.667
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-78 5-50
Time of Possession 26:35 33:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Goff 4-46, Swift 8-37, J.Williams 7-25. Green Bay, Jones 17-67, Dillon 5-18, Hill 2-8, Aa.Rodgers 4-6, Love 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 26-36-1-246. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 22-27-0-255.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Hockenson 8-66, Cephus 4-63, Swift 4-41, St. Brown 3-18, J.Williams 3-12, Raymond 2-18, Benson 1-24, Cabinda 1-4. Green Bay, Adams 8-121, Jones 6-48, Tonyan 3-52, Cobb 3-26, Dillon 1-8, St. Brown 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

