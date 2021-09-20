Green Bay 35, Detroit 17

|Detroit
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
|Green Bay
|7
|7
|14
|7
|—
|35
First Quarter
Det_Cephus 5 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 10:36.
GB_Jones 4 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:45.
Second Quarter
Det_Hockenson 8 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 7:11.
GB_Jones 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:42.
Det_FG Seibert 43, :04.
Third Quarter
GB_Tonyan 22 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:18.
GB_Jones 11 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :07.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 12:42.
|
|Det
|GB
|First downs
|19
|25
|Total Net Yards
|344
|323
|Rushes-yards
|19-108
|31-96
|Passing
|236
|227
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|2-54
|2-60
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-36-1
|22-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|3-28
|Punts
|2-53.5
|3-46.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-78
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|26:35
|33:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Goff 4-46, Swift 8-37, J.Williams 7-25. Green Bay, Jones 17-67, Dillon 5-18, Hill 2-8, Aa.Rodgers 4-6, Love 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 26-36-1-246. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 22-27-0-255.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Hockenson 8-66, Cephus 4-63, Swift 4-41, St. Brown 3-18, J.Williams 3-12, Raymond 2-18, Benson 1-24, Cabinda 1-4. Green Bay, Adams 8-121, Jones 6-48, Tonyan 3-52, Cobb 3-26, Dillon 1-8, St. Brown 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
