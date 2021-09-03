Trending:
Hany Mukhtar scores twice, Nashville beats NYCFC 3-1

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:00 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored a in each half and Nashville beat New York City FC 3-1 on Friday night in the first meeting between the clubs.

Nashville (9-2-11) is unbeaten in 15 home matches, including the playoffs, for the longest active streak in MLS. New York City (10-7-4) is winless in six road games, but it’s home winning streak is at seven.

Mukhtar opened the scoring in the 30th minute. He settled Dax McCarty’s long ball over the defense, took two touches to get to the corner of the 6-yard box, and sent a shot under the right arm of Sean Johnson.

Two minutes later, Nashville scored again on Vuk Latinovich’s own goal — deflecting in Daniel Ríos’s pass across the goal.

Mukhtar and C.J. Sapong connected on a give-and-go from midfield on a breakaway, and Mukhtar finished it inside the far post to make it 3-0 in the 68th.

Valentín Castellanos scored in the 90th minute for NYCFC.

Each team was reduced to 10 men at the end of the first half. Maximiliano Morález and McCarty were each give straight red cards following a pushing match.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

