Hearn expected to start for the Rangers against the White Sox

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (83-63, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (54-92, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (11-7, 4.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 202 strikeouts) Rangers: Taylor Hearn (6-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +166, White Sox -195; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Rangers Friday.

The Rangers are 32-40 in home games in 2020. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .292, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .352.

The White Sox are 34-36 on the road. Chicago is slugging .420 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a slugging percentage of .488.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-4. Michael Kopech secured his second victory and Abreu went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Kohei Arihara took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and is slugging .475.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 142 hits and is batting .300.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kolby Allard: (illness), Eli White: (elbow), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: (back), Adam Engel: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

