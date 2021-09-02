Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Henderson leads Delaware rally past Maine 34-24

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 10:51 pm
< a min read
      

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, and Delaware rallied to beat Maine 34-24 Thursday night in the season and Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Ranked No. 5 in the FCS, Delaware built a 17-0 lead before the Black Bears scored 24 straight and led by seven at halftime.

Henderson connected with Thyrick Pitts on a 66-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter to tie it. Ryan Coe’s 20-yard field goal with 4:41 left in the third put the Blue Hens up for good. Khory Spruill’s 2-yard scoring plunge ended an eight play, 77-yard drive to help seal it with 8:01 left to play.

Gene Coleman finished with 120 yards receiving on five receptions with a touchdown, and Pitts had 116 yards receiving on five receptions and a score.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Maine’s Joe Fagnano threw for 280 yards and two scores and was intercepted twice.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|30 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire