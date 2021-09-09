Trending:
Hernandez, Royals to face Means, Orioles

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (62-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (45-93, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (5-1, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -119, Royals +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Kansas City will play on Thursday.

The Orioles are 21-45 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is slugging .403 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .534 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Royals are 28-42 on the road. Kansas City’s lineup has 143 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with 42 homers.

The Orioles won the last meeting 9-8. Manny Barreda recorded his first victory and Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Josh Staumont registered his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 158 hits and has 54 RBIs.

Perez leads the Royals with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .548.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

Royals: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg), Trey Mancini: (general soreness).

Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

