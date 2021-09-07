Trending:
High-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 11:07 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 60 49 .550
Lake County (Cleveland) 59 50 .541 1
Dayton (Cincinnati) 56 53 .514 4
West Michigan (Detroit) 53 56 .486 7
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 51 57 .472
Lansing (Oakland) 51 57 .472
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 70 37 .654
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 59 50 .541 12
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 53 55 .491 17½
Beloit (Miami) 50 59 .459 21
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 48 60 .444 22½
Peoria (St. Louis) 41 68 .376 30

___

Sunday’s Games

Great Lakes 6, Fort Wayne 2

Wisconsin 7, Beloit 5

Lansing 2, Dayton 0, 1st game

Lansing 5, Dayton 1, 2nd game

Quad Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 4

West Michigan 4, Peoria 2

Lake County 1, South Bend 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake County 6, Dayton 1

Great Lakes 18, West Michigan 7

Lansing at Fort Wayne, ppd.

Peoria 6, Quad Cities 4

Wisconsin 8, Cedar Rapids 7

Beloit 11, South Bend 5

Wednesday’s Games

Dayton at Lake County, 1 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 1:05 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Fort Wayne,7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Fort Wayne,7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

