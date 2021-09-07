High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|60
|49
|.550
|—
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|59
|50
|.541
|1
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|56
|53
|.514
|4
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|53
|56
|.486
|7
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|51
|57
|.472
|8½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|51
|57
|.472
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|70
|37
|.654
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|59
|50
|.541
|12
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|53
|55
|.491
|17½
|Beloit (Miami)
|50
|59
|.459
|21
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|48
|60
|.444
|22½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|41
|68
|.376
|30
___
Great Lakes 6, Fort Wayne 2
Wisconsin 7, Beloit 5
Lansing 2, Dayton 0, 1st game
Lansing 5, Dayton 1, 2nd game
Quad Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 4
West Michigan 4, Peoria 2
Lake County 1, South Bend 0
No games scheduled
Lake County 6, Dayton 1
Great Lakes 18, West Michigan 7
Lansing at Fort Wayne, ppd.
Peoria 6, Quad Cities 4
Wisconsin 8, Cedar Rapids 7
Beloit 11, South Bend 5
Dayton at Lake County, 1 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 1:05 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Fort Wayne,7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 8:05 p.m.
Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Fort Wayne,7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
