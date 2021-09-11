Trending:
High-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 1:10 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 61 51 .545
Lake County (Cleveland) 60 52 .536 1
Dayton (Cincinnati) 58 54 .518 3
West Michigan (Detroit) 55 57 .491 6
Lansing (Oakland) 54 58 .482 7
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 52 60 .464 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 71 39 .645
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 62 50 .554 11
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 53 58 .477 18½
Beloit (Miami) 52 60 .464 21
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 49 62 .441 22½
Peoria (St. Louis) 43 69 .384 30

___

Thursday’s Games

Lake County 9, Dayton 8

West Michigan 10, Great Lakes 5

Lansing 7, Fort Wayne 4

Peoria 8, Quad Cities 5

Cedar Rapids 11, Wisconsin 4

South Bend 5, Beloit 2

Friday’s Games

Dayton 4, Lake County 1

Great Lakes 6, West Michigan 4

Lansing 2, Fort Wayne 0

Peoria 7, Quad Cities 6

Cedar Rapids 7, Wisconsin 3

Beloit 6, South Bend 5

Saturday’s Games

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 2:05 p.m.

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Lansing at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 1:05 p.m.

Lansing at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 3:05 p.m.

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

