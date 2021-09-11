High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|61
|51
|.545
|—
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|60
|52
|.536
|1
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|58
|54
|.518
|3
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|55
|57
|.491
|6
|Lansing (Oakland)
|54
|58
|.482
|7
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|52
|60
|.464
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|71
|39
|.645
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|62
|50
|.554
|11
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|53
|58
|.477
|18½
|Beloit (Miami)
|52
|60
|.464
|21
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|49
|62
|.441
|22½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|43
|69
|.384
|30
___
Lake County 9, Dayton 8
West Michigan 10, Great Lakes 5
Lansing 7, Fort Wayne 4
Peoria 8, Quad Cities 5
Cedar Rapids 11, Wisconsin 4
South Bend 5, Beloit 2
Dayton 4, Lake County 1
Great Lakes 6, West Michigan 4
Lansing 2, Fort Wayne 0
Peoria 7, Quad Cities 6
Cedar Rapids 7, Wisconsin 3
Beloit 6, South Bend 5
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 2:05 p.m.
Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Lansing at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 1:05 p.m.
Lansing at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 3:05 p.m.
Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
