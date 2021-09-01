Trending:
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:44 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 39 .618
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 52 50 .510 11
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 47 54 .465 15½
Wilmington (Washington) 44 58 .431 19
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 40 61 .396 22½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 70 33 .680
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 65 38 .631 5
Greenville (Boston) 55 49 .529 15½
Rome (Atlanta) 47 56 .456 23
Hickory (Texas) 45 55 .450 23½
Asheville (Houston) 45 55 .450 23½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 39 64 .379 31

___

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Hudson Valley 7

Winston-Salem at Rome, ppd.

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 0

Asheville 5, Greenville 1, 1st game

Asheville 3, Greenville 2, 2nd game

Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 2, 1st game

Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game

Hickory at Bowling Green, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem 3, Rome 2, 1st game

Rome 4, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, ppd.

Asheville 4, Greenville 0

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, ppd.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, canc.

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Bowling Green, 2, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

