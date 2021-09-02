Trending:
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 11:39 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 41 .606
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 53 50 .515
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 47 55 .461 15
Wilmington (Washington) 45 58 .437 17½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 40 62 .392 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 72 33 .686
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 67 38 .638 5
Greenville (Boston) 56 49 .533 16
Rome (Atlanta) 48 56 .462 23½
Asheville (Houston) 45 56 .446 25
Hickory (Texas) 45 57 .441 25½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 39 65 .375 32½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem 3, Rome 2, 1st game

Rome 4, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, ppd.

Asheville 4, Greenville 0

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, ppd.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, canc.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 10, Hudson Valley 7, 1st game

Greensboro 2, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game

Bowling Green 3, Hickory 2, 1st game

Bowling Green 8, Hickory 3, 2nd game

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 0

Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 0

Greenville 6, Asheville 0

Aberdeen 9, Jersey Shore 1

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

