High-A East Glance

|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|63
|41
|.606
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|53
|50
|.515
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|47
|55
|.461
|15
|Wilmington (Washington)
|45
|58
|.437
|17½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|62
|.392
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|72
|33
|.686
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|67
|38
|.638
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|56
|49
|.533
|16
|Rome (Atlanta)
|48
|56
|.462
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|45
|56
|.446
|25
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|57
|.441
|25½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|39
|65
|.375
|32½
Winston-Salem 3, Rome 2, 1st game
Rome 4, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, ppd.
Asheville 4, Greenville 0
Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, ppd.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, canc.
Greensboro 10, Hudson Valley 7, 1st game
Greensboro 2, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game
Bowling Green 3, Hickory 2, 1st game
Bowling Green 8, Hickory 3, 2nd game
Rome 5, Winston-Salem 0
Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 0
Greenville 6, Asheville 0
Aberdeen 9, Jersey Shore 1
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
