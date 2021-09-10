High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|66
|46
|.589
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|56
|55
|.505
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|51
|59
|.464
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|49
|61
|.445
|16
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|45
|65
|.409
|20
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|77
|35
|.688
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|71
|41
|.634
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|60
|51
|.541
|16½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|53
|58
|.477
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|49
|59
|.454
|26
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|63
|.417
|30½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|41
|70
|.369
|35½
___
Bowling Green 3, Winston-Salem 2, 1st game
Winston-Salem 9, Bowling Green 4, 2nd game
Rome 11, Asheville 9, 10 innings
Greenville 9, Hickory 6
Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 5
Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 5
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 4
Asheville 8, Rome 2
Bowling Green 4, Winston-Salem 3
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 2
Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 0
Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 1
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 4:25 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments