Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 9:31 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 68 46 .596
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 56 57 .496 11½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 53 59 .473 14
Wilmington (Washington) 51 61 .455 16
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 45 67 .402 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 79 35 .693
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 71 43 .623 8
Greenville (Boston) 63 51 .553 16
Rome (Atlanta) 54 59 .478 24½
Asheville (Houston) 50 60 .455 27
Hickory (Texas) 45 66 .405 32½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 41 72 .363 37½

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 15, Winston-Salem 4

Wilmington 3, Aberdeen 2

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 0

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Asheville 15, Rome 3

Greenville 7, Hickory 4

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 3

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 3

Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 4

Rome 10, Asheville 5

Bowling Green 9, Winston-Salem 3

Greenville 4, Hickory 3

        Read more: Sports News

Hudson Valley 13, Brooklyn 9

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 3:36 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes