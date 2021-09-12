High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|68
|46
|.596
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|56
|57
|.496
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|53
|59
|.473
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|51
|61
|.455
|16
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|45
|67
|.402
|22
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|79
|35
|.693
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|71
|43
|.623
|8
|Greenville (Boston)
|63
|51
|.553
|16
|Rome (Atlanta)
|54
|59
|.478
|24½
|Asheville (Houston)
|50
|60
|.455
|27
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|66
|.405
|32½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|41
|72
|.363
|37½
___
Bowling Green 15, Winston-Salem 4
Wilmington 3, Aberdeen 2
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 0
Asheville 15, Rome 3
Greenville 7, Hickory 4
Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 3
Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 3
Jersey Shore 8, Greensboro 4
Rome 10, Asheville 5
Bowling Green 9, Winston-Salem 3
Greenville 4, Hickory 3
Hudson Valley 13, Brooklyn 9
No games scheduled.
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 3:36 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments