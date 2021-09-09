Trending:
High-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 1:36 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Eugene (San Francisco) 63 48 .568
Spokane (Colorado) 61 47 .565 ½
Everett (Seattle) 60 50 .545
Vancouver (Toronto) 52 58 .473 10½
Hillsboro (Arizona) 48 59 .449 13
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 42 64 .396 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 5, Vancouver 4

Hillsboro at Tri-City, canc.

Eugene 9, Everett 6

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver 11, Spokane 5

Eugene 11, Everett 5

Hillsboro at Tri-City, canc.

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Everett at Eugene, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

