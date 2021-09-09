High-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|63
|48
|.568
|—
|Spokane (Colorado)
|61
|47
|.565
|½
|Everett (Seattle)
|60
|50
|.545
|2½
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|52
|58
|.473
|10½
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|48
|59
|.449
|13
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|42
|64
|.396
|18½
___
Spokane 5, Vancouver 4
Hillsboro at Tri-City, canc.
Eugene 9, Everett 6
Vancouver 11, Spokane 5
Eugene 11, Everett 5
Hillsboro at Tri-City, canc.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Eugene, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments