Higuaín scores, Crew beat Miami in first-ever meeting

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 10:50 pm
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored in the 16th minute and Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Saturday night.

Miami (8-9-5) has won six of its last nine matches, including all five of its home games during the run. Columbus (7-11-6) has lost eight of its last nine games, including five straight defeats on the road. Columbus has managed just two wins in its last 24 away matches dating to 2019.

Higuaín took advantage of a poor back pass, and calmly chipped it over goalkeeper Eloy Room.

It was the first meeting between Inter Miami and the Crew. Columbus’s last trip to Miami came in 2001, a 4-3 defeat at the Fusion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

