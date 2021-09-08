Trending:
Hill scheduled to start for New York against Miami

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New York Mets (70-69, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-81, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-6, 3.93 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (8-13, 3.30 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 164 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +107, Mets -124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to take on the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 36-34 on their home turf. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .298, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .333.

The Mets are 29-42 on the road. New York has slugged .390 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Mets won the last meeting 9-4. Carlos Carrasco earned his first victory and Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for New York. Paul Campbell registered his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is second on the Marlins with 14 home runs and is slugging .431.

Alonso leads the Mets with 127 hits and has 84 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mets: 8-2, .298 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Miguel Rojas: (trap), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (undisclosed).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

