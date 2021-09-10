Horses entered by suspended trainers can’t earn Derby points

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Points from races in the series that earn berths in the Kentucky Derby won’t be awarded to any horse trained by an individual who is suspended from entering the Kentucky Derby in 2022.

The rule announced Friday by Churchill Downs also applies to any trainer directly or indirectly employed, supervised or advised by a suspended trainer. The rule takes effect Sept. 30.

Currently, the rule would apply to Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who earned his seventh Derby victory last May when Medina Spirit won.

The colt failed a postrace drug test and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to issue a final decision as part of its investigation. Churchill Downs already suspended Baffert for two years.

Any horse that would have earned series points after Sept. 30 will have those points vacated.

The same rules apply to the points series that award berths to fillies in the Kentucky Oaks on Derby eve.

Both series award a sliding scale of points to the top four finishers, which decide the fields for the Derby and Oaks.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.