Houck expected to start for the Red Sox against Mariners

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (82-65, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (78-67, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (8-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +112, Red Sox -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Boston will meet on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 42-32 in home games in 2020. Seattle’s lineup has 181 home runs this season, Kyle Seager leads the club with 34 homers.

The Red Sox have gone 38-36 away from home. Boston is slugging .447 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a slugging percentage of .547.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 8-4. Adam Ottavino earned his sixth victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Joe Smith registered his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Mariners with 57 extra base hits and is batting .208.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and has 105 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by five runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Red Sox: Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Chris Sale: (covid-19), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), J.D. Martinez: (back), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

