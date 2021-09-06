On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Houston 11, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 10:51 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 5 2 8 10
Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .266
Haniger rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Moore lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .172
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Torrens 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
France 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .292
Toro 2b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .269
Marmolejos dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .146
Kelenic cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .158
Bauers lf-rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .227
Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 11 14 11 8 5
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 2 0 .273
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .282
Gonzalez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Alvarez lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .281
Siri lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Correa ss 3 2 2 0 2 0 .277
Gurriel 1b 4 3 2 0 1 0 .316
Tucker rf 4 3 3 2 1 0 .286
Díaz dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .276
Meyers cf 5 1 2 4 0 2 .319
Maldonado c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Seattle 002 000 000_2 5 2
Houston 060 023 00x_11 14 0

E_Toro (6), Seager (13). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 12. 2B_Toro (9), Altuve 2 (24), Alvarez (27), Díaz (17), Tucker 2 (30), Correa (30). HR_Meyers (4), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Toro 2 (41), Díaz 2 (40), Meyers 4 (21), Alvarez (90), Altuve (69), Tucker 2 (78), Bregman (37). CS_Altuve (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Raleigh 4, Marmolejos); Houston 8 (Gurriel, Maldonado, Correa, Alvarez 4, Meyers). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Houston 6 for 23.

Runners moved up_Seager, Bregman. GIDP_France, Crawford, Raleigh.

DP_Houston 3 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Gonzalez, Altuve, Gurriel; Gurriel, Correa, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 7-8 1 2-3 3 6 4 4 0 42 4.32
Sheffield 2 1-3 4 2 1 1 0 40 6.23
Smith 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 5.67
Doolittle 1 1-3 4 3 3 2 2 31 9.00
Andriese 2 2 0 0 0 2 31 5.31
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr., W, 11-4 6 4 2 2 4 7 93 3.19
Bielak, S, 1-2 3 1 0 0 4 3 47 4.79

Inherited runners-scored_Sheffield 1-0, Smith 2-2, Doolittle 3-0. WP_Doolittle.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:23. A_25,802 (41,168).

Sports News

