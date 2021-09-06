Houston 11, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|8
|10
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Moore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Torrens 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Toro 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Marmolejos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.146
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.158
|Bauers lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|11
|14
|11
|8
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.273
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Gonzalez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Alvarez lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Siri lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.277
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Tucker rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Díaz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.276
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.319
|Maldonado c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000_2
|5
|2
|Houston
|060
|023
|00x_11
|14
|0
E_Toro (6), Seager (13). LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 12. 2B_Toro (9), Altuve 2 (24), Alvarez (27), Díaz (17), Tucker 2 (30), Correa (30). HR_Meyers (4), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Toro 2 (41), Díaz 2 (40), Meyers 4 (21), Alvarez (90), Altuve (69), Tucker 2 (78), Bregman (37). CS_Altuve (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Raleigh 4, Marmolejos); Houston 8 (Gurriel, Maldonado, Correa, Alvarez 4, Meyers). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Houston 6 for 23.
Runners moved up_Seager, Bregman. GIDP_France, Crawford, Raleigh.
DP_Houston 3 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Gonzalez, Altuve, Gurriel; Gurriel, Correa, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 7-8
|1
|2-3
|3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|42
|4.32
|Sheffield
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|40
|6.23
|Smith
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.67
|Doolittle
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|31
|9.00
|Andriese
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|5.31
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 11-4
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|7
|93
|3.19
|Bielak, S, 1-2
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|47
|4.79
Inherited runners-scored_Sheffield 1-0, Smith 2-2, Doolittle 3-0. WP_Doolittle.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:23. A_25,802 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments