Houston 11, Seattle 2

|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Torrens 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|
|Marmolejos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bauers lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Houston
|060
|023
|00x
|—
|11
E_Toro (6), Seager (13). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 12. 2B_Toro (9), Altuve 2 (24), Alvarez (27), Díaz (17), Tucker 2 (30), Correa (30). HR_Meyers (4).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi L,7-8
|1
|2-3
|3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|Sheffield
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Smith
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Doolittle
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Andriese
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W,11-4
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|7
|Bielak S,1-2
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
WP_Doolittle.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:23. A_25,802 (41,168).
