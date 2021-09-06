Houston 11, Seattle 2

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 2 5 2 Totals 39 11 14 11 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 Haniger rf 3 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 Moore lf 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez 3b 1 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 5 0 1 1 Torrens 3b 0 0 0 0 Siri lf 0 0 0 0 France 1b 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 2 2 0 Toro 2b 3 0 2 2 Gurriel 1b 4 3 2 0 Marmolejos dh 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 3 3 2 Kelenic cf 3 0 1 0 Díaz dh 4 1 1 2 Bauers lf-rf 2 0 0 0 Meyers cf 5 1 2 4 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 5 0 0 0

Seattle 002 000 000 — 2 Houston 060 023 00x — 11

E_Toro (6), Seager (13). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 12. 2B_Toro (9), Altuve 2 (24), Alvarez (27), Díaz (17), Tucker 2 (30), Correa (30). HR_Meyers (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Kikuchi L,7-8 1 2-3 3 6 4 4 0 Sheffield 2 1-3 4 2 1 1 0 Smith 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Doolittle 1 1-3 4 3 3 2 2 Andriese 2 2 0 0 0 2

Houston McCullers Jr. W,11-4 6 4 2 2 4 7 Bielak S,1-2 3 1 0 0 4 3

WP_Doolittle.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:23. A_25,802 (41,168).

