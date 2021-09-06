On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Houston 11, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 10:52 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 2 5 2 Totals 39 11 14 11
Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1
Haniger rf 3 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1
Moore lf 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez 3b 1 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 5 0 1 1
Torrens 3b 0 0 0 0 Siri lf 0 0 0 0
France 1b 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 2 2 0
Toro 2b 3 0 2 2 Gurriel 1b 4 3 2 0
Marmolejos dh 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 3 3 2
Kelenic cf 3 0 1 0 Díaz dh 4 1 1 2
Bauers lf-rf 2 0 0 0 Meyers cf 5 1 2 4
Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 5 0 0 0
Seattle 002 000 000 2
Houston 060 023 00x 11

E_Toro (6), Seager (13). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 12. 2B_Toro (9), Altuve 2 (24), Alvarez (27), Díaz (17), Tucker 2 (30), Correa (30). HR_Meyers (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi L,7-8 1 2-3 3 6 4 4 0
Sheffield 2 1-3 4 2 1 1 0
Smith 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Doolittle 1 1-3 4 3 3 2 2
Andriese 2 2 0 0 0 2
Houston
McCullers Jr. W,11-4 6 4 2 2 4 7
Bielak S,1-2 3 1 0 0 4 3

WP_Doolittle.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:23. A_25,802 (41,168).

